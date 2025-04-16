WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki, Lincoln Park arrests

Two incidents at West Seattle’s biggest parks:

ALKI ARREST: Police arrested a 30-year-old man early today and explained the incident via SPD Blotter:

At about 6:12 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a man with a weapon harassing females near Alki Avenue Southwest and 63rd Avenue Southwest. Officers responded and found a man matching the caller’s description walking south on Alki Avenue Southwest. Police detained him, identified him as the suspect, and took him into custody. Officers recovered the knife at the scene. A 48-year-old woman told police the suspect had approached her earlier near the Alki Bathhouse while she walked her dog. She said he shouted something unintelligible and growled at her before walking away when she told him to back off. Police said the man later approached a 16-year-old and two 17-year-old girls, yelling at them, brandishing a fixed-blade knife, and making disturbing comments about sexual assault and the devil. The girls stepped back to distance themselves, and a witness intervened before the suspect walked away. No one was injured during the incident. Officers booked the man into King County Jail for investigation of malicious harassment.

Reminder, the Alki Community Council will focus on beach safety at its meeting tomorrow night, 6:30 pm at Alki Bathhouse, as previewed here.

LINCOLN PARK ARREST: A reader asked about a police response in the Lincoln Park north lot around dusk last night. We requested the report narrative today. The report says two officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” – a Hyundai – in the park lot. Two people appeared to be asleep inside; ignition damage was visible, along with a beer can and narcotics pipe. The two, a man and woman, were awakened; the driver turned out to have a suspended license out of Burien, and showed signs of impairment, according to the report. Police had trouble determining the car’s status; it wasn’t reported stolen, and the driver claimed he had bought it about a week ago. It was registered to someone in Puyallup wh told them by phone that he had sold it months ago, but the driver found in it at Lincoln Park wasn’t that person. Police eventually booked the driver for investigation of DUI. The woman was not suspected of any crime – she told police the man had picked her up off the street and invited her “to party” – and was released. He, meantime, is still in jail.