SAFETY: Before your next adventure, get avalanche-aware @ Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Spring is a beautiful yet precarious time – and if you’re heading into the mountains, awareness and education can be life-saving. An informational event Wednesday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) can help – here’s the announcement:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is collaborating with local mountain-guiding company Mountain Madness to host a springtime avalanche-awareness workshop! Attendees will learn tips and techniques for spring backcountry ski travel and gain insight into the unique challenges springtime avalanches present. One of Mountain Madness’s certified guides will be available to answer any questions attendees may have. Refreshments will be provided as well!

The event will start at 6 pm on Wednesday 4/16. Tickets are $5 and the money spent on tickets can be used toward the purchase of any backcountry-specific gear sold at M2S.

People can purchase tickets with this link.