Here’s the plan for this year’s guided West Duwamish Greenbelt hikes

(File photo, courtesy West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails)

New chances have just been announced for you to learn about and enjoy Seattle’s biggest stretch of forest! Here’s the spring, summer, and fall schedule for this year’s guided hikes in the West Duwamish Greenbelt:

Guided hikes will begin again in the West Duwamish Greenbelt, the largest contiguous forest in Seattle with a network of trails connecting Pathfinder School, South Seattle College, the Duwamish Longhouse, Riverview Park and Westcrest Park. Join the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group on the third Saturday of each month from April through November. Hikes are up to three miles and/or two hours long based on group ability level and trail conditions (some trails are well maintained, others not so much). This year, we will vary the starting points so as to explore more aspects of the greenbelt. Meet at 9:30 at the designated starting point for each hike:

April 19 Pathfinder School, 1901 SW Genesee St., south end of the parking lot

May 17 South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave. SW, arboretum entrance at the north end of the north parking lot

June 21 Westcrest Park, 7th Ave. SW and SW Cloverdale, north end of the intersection

July 19 Pathfinder School, 1901 SW Genesee St., south end of the parking lot

Aug. 16 South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave. SW, arboretum entrance at the north end of the north parking lot

Sept. 20 Westcrest Park, 7th Ave. SW and SW Cloverdale, north end of the intersection

Oct. 18 Pathfinder School, 1901 SW Genesee St., south end of the parking lot

Nov. 1 South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave. SW, arboretum entrance at the north end of the north parking lot

See the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails website, wdgtrails.org/trails, for more information, and please sign up on the website so that we know how many people are coming.