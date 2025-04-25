Get an early weekend start with these options for your West Seattle Friday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY NATURE CHALLENGE BEGINS: Thanks to Roxanne for the tip: The annual City Nature Challenge for Seattle using iNaturalist is happening NOW (April 25 – 28). Read about it here.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Arbor Heights indoor-play event canceled again today.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center (a WSB sponsor) is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: Get an early start on spring rummage-sale shopping at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) with the WC Library Guild, 11 am-4 pm (tomorrow too).

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, free! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT CENTER INFO: Outreach event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – 1-4 pm, find out about DEC services.

SPORTS: Our area’s two major high schools face off again in boys’ soccer at 4 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). Also, Sealth plays baseball vs. Rainier Beach at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm

JAZZ & BLUES JAM AT KENYON HALL: Signups at 6, music starts at 6:30 pm, monthly event for learning musicians and early-stage professionals at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). Free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE HS MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: 6-8:30 pm at WSHS, performances, cultural displays and resources, food, fun, and everyone’s welcome. (3000 California SW)

MADISON MS SWING DANCE/AUCTION: Check to see if tickets remain for this fun(draiser) at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), 6 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Melonbars, Art Gecko, 222, doors 7 pm, show 8, at The Skylark, $10, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Third weekend! Curtain time tonight is 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

FOOD BANK BENEFIT: Not in West Seattle, but not far:

We are putting on a benefit show for the WS and WC food banks. Bands:

Thrashed Behind the Eyes (including West Seattle members)

Trio of Goats (a one-off trio playing a short set of Black Sabbath covers)

Bad Honey

Aaron Taylor (acoustic set) At Slim’s Last Chance, 5606 1st Ave. S. Music starts at 7:30 but come early – Slims has a fantastic menu. No formal cover, but donations accepted and matched to a total of $1,000. We will split the proceeds between the two food banks.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Proh tonight ! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight: Cherry Dragon & Noise Service.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to we*************@***il.com – thank you!