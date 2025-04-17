Gene Juarez Salons & Spas now open in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

As noted in today’s highlight list, this is opening day for the new Gene Juarez Salons & Spas location at 4730 California SW in the West Seattle Junction. They’re also the newest WSB sponsor, so here’s their message for you:

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas now open in the Alaska Junction

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is thrilled to officially open its doors today in the heart of the Alaska Junction. This boutique-style location brings the brand’s signature sophistication to the neighborhood, offering a full suite of salon and skincare services in a modern, intimate setting.

The new salon features a dedicated barber, expert haircuts, coloring, and specialized services for textured and curly hair, as well as hair extensions. The spa side includes facials, waxing, lash and brow treatments, all delivered by a dedicated team of professionals in a relaxing, tranquil environment. Many of the artists and therapists are West Seattle residents, thrilled to work in this new location.

Commitment to Quality

The foundation of the Gene Juarez brand is training and ongoing education. All of the artists and therapists are highly trained, with salon pricing dependent on each artist’s level of experience. All services are guaranteed; if a guest is not happy, they may return for a complimentary correction service.

Commitment to Sustainability

Gene Juarez continues its commitment to sustainability at this location. At least 95% of all beauty service waste is recycled through a partnership with Green Circle Salons. The organization also makes regular updates to its products and vendors to reward sustainable brands with its high volume of business, most recently launching Davines, a B Corp premium haircare line supported by regenerative farming practices.

Community Support

April 22 – 27: 20% of net sales will be donated to West Seattle Food Bank. The salon will also be collecting food and other household good items for WSFB this week

April 29-May 4: 20% of net sales will be donated to WestSide Baby, and we will be collecting diapers and other critical items for WB this week

Located across from Bakery Nouveau and next to Chipotle, the salon is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Appointments can be booked online at genejuarez.com or by call/text at (206) 279-5777.

We thank Gene Juarez Salons and Spas for choosing to advertise their business by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in doing the same? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com – thank you!