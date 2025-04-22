EARTH DAY: West Seattle church going solar

Toward the bottom of that rendering is a depiction of the future solar array planned by St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral. The church is announcing the plan on Earth Day:

St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, located adjacent to West Seattle High School, will be joining the ranks of other local, recently installed solar projects, such as South Seattle College and Highline High School, with an installation to go live later this year. Once complete, the solar panels will provide 100 percent offset of the church’s annual energy consumption while also delivering to Seattle City Light more renewable energy to meet the rising demand for power, especially during peak usage. The solar panels are one of several infrastructure upgrade projects to be funded by St. John the Baptist’s capital campaign – ‘Building Our Legacy of Hope’ – that kicked off earlier this year. The capital campaign, chaired by West Seattle resident and St. John’s member Jeana Frazier, was launched this month with the goal of raising $800,000. The campaign will conclude in early June.

“Installing solar panels, particularly given how much sun our south-facing roof receives, made so much sense and is consistent with our pledge to reduce our carbon footprint and be a responsible neighbor,” said Reverend Elise Johnstone, rector of St. John’s. “And improvements to our building mean we can continue to be a welcoming place for worship and community gatherings, contributing to this vibrant West Seattle community.”

Currently, the church provides space for Endolyne Children’s Choir, WSHS Friday Football dinners, Alcoholics Anonymous, and will become the temporary space for Admiral UCC Church as they redevelop their North Admiral property into housing and new church/community spaces.