SUNDAY TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Highway 99 closing for Hot Chocolate Run

If you’re headed to North Seattle or beyond via Highway 99 on Sunday, this alert is for you:

Northbound State Route 99 in Seattle between Republican Street and North 50th Street will close from 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 2 for the Hot Chocolate Run event. People using the SR 99 tunnel will have to exit at Republican Street.

Additionally, the southbound SR 99 exit to eastbound Harrison Street will close. People can still exit to westbound Harrison Street.

People traveling through Seattle Sunday morning should use alternate routes or expect delays and detours.