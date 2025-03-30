WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Spring sunset at Alki, photo by Tami Lenzie)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are possibilities for your Sunday:

POP-UP BRUNCH: Rice, Beans, & Happiness is popping up outside Milpa Masa (34th/Webster) 9 am-2 pm.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with early-spring produce (root vegetables! lots of greens! cabbage! apples!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

MONTHLY GRIEF CIRCLE: Any kind of grief is OK for you to bring to this gathering, 10:30 am at Nurture Wellbeing/Studio 102 (6307 California SW) – full details here.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

GUILA’S 70TH BIRTHDAY BASH & OPEN-WATER SWIM SEASON START: 11 am epic celebration at Alki – details in our calendar listing; everyone’s invited.

SIGNMAKING FOR HANDS OFF! 2 SESSIONS: 11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) or 3:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), making signs for next Saturday’s mobilization at Seattle Center. Space is limited today.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC WORKSHOP: Last chance to learn at a St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church music workshop, 12:15 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (3050 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the club’s monthly gathering, this time discussing “The Idiot.” Arrive early to buy your beverage!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Also at 3 pm at C & P, The Go Janes perform. No cover, all ages!

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: 5 pm class at Dragonfly (3270 California SW).

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30-6:30 pm at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW) in Highland Park, all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Looking for Sunday night music? Find it with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!