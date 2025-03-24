SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: State ferry Chimacum, under tow

Thanks to Chris May for the photos of the Olympic-class state ferry M/V Chimacum being towed past Duwamish Head around 9 am today. It appeared to be bound for the Vigor shipyard on Harbor Island – where it was built less than a decade ago – and Washington State Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr confirms that’s indeed where Chimacum was being towed.

Warr told us, “This is part of its planned maintenance and Coast Guard-required inspections that must occur every several years. That includes a hull inspection and other things that can only be done when the vessel is in drydocks out of the water. It’s also getting some new paint.” It’s been on the Bainbridge/Seattle run.