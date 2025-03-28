Olympic Senior Advisors: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Olympic Senior Advisors as a new WSB sponsor. When local businesses join the WSB sponsor team, they have the opportunity to tell you about what they do – so here is Olympic Senior Advisors‘ story:

The senior care world can be difficult and overwhelming to navigate. There are more than 4,000 adult family homes and assisted living communities in the greater Puget Sound area alone. Families often become overwhelmed with all the choices and don’t know where to turn. They may wonder which home or assisted living is the right one and they may not know where to begin. Olympic Senior Advisors is here to help families to find the right senior-care options at no cost to the family.

Derek Esses, owner of Olympic Senior Advisors, opened the business right here in West Seattle over 6 years ago to help families find good care options and to help ease the stress of the process. After working in home health for more than 10 years, Derek has made connections with excellent providers that don’t even have public online listings. Once the business began to grow, Derek added to the team because there were more people that needed help and guidance than one person could provide. Olympic Senior Advisors values a team approach allowing the team to work together to find the best possible options for families. Several members of the team live in West Seattle, along with other team members throughout the greater Puget Sound area who are helping to find quality senior-care options for families across the region.

Olympic Senior Advisors work with all budgets because their focus is to help families first, no matter where they are financially. When working with families, the team focuses on care needs, budget, and location. Finances can be difficult for families to discuss, but it is the Olympic Senior Advisors goal to set up every family for success to avoid having to move again due to funds.

Olympic Senior Advisors is a local West Seattle company with pride in our West Seattle roots. We want to help you and your family find the best senior-care options given your needs and to help ease the stress of the process.

You don’t have to do this alone! For a complimentary consultation, call us at 206-473-7657 or email us at info@olympicsenioradvisors.com.

