HAPPENING NOW: Final hours for West Seattle Girl Scouts’ cookie booths

Members of Girl Scout Troop 46282 were among those selling cookies in West Seattle on this final day of the in-person cookie-booth season. WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen found them outside Easy Street Records today, during the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. “I really like selling cookies, because we get the chance to meet new people,” said Maddie, one of the Scouts eagerly inviting passers-by to purchase cookies and support the troop. “And it helps us support the troop to go hiking, swimming, and camping.” Haley, another scout – holding a sign for Women’s History Month – added that camping is her favorite Scouting activity because it “Has a lot of marshmallows.” This troop’s booth is done for the day but if you want to run out for final $6 box(es) of this year’s cookies, other troops are scheduled (according to the online lookup) to be selling until 8 pm at all three local Safeways and both West Seattle QFCs.