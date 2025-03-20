‘God Help Us (No, Really)’: Podcast from two West Seattle pastors

From pulpit to podcast, two local pastors are on an audio journey this season of Lent, and asked us to share their announcement:

Admiral’s Progressive Protestants Produce Podcast for Lent

The alliteration was just too good to pass up. Admiral Church United Church of Christ and Tibbetts United Methodist Church have chosen to collaborate again this year for their Lenten services with shared Ash Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday services, as well as exchanging pastors in their pulpits during the season.

To enrich the worship experience, they are also co-producing a podcast called God Help Us (No, Really) in which they explore the weekly Scriptures through the lens of progressive, inclusive theology. Be warned: the podcast is explicit and unedited.

God Help Us (No, Really): “A Lent podcast wrestling with scripture and what it means to be a follower of Jesus in a country where Christianity keeps aligning with empire. Hosted by Rev. Sarah Casey she/her, Rachael Phelps she/her, and Rev. Andrew Conley-Holcom he/him, with special guests. Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!”