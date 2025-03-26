West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

55℉

FOLLOWUP: Crash-plagued West Seattle Bridge curve not due for work any time soon

March 26, 2025 12:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

(Reader photo, Sunday)

We promised that after another flipped-car crash toward the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge last weekend, we’d ask SDOT for an update on what they told us a month and a half ago, that they had a “plan to add safety enhancements” before year’s end. However, this plan apparently hasn’t solidified, as the answer we got today to the request Monday for timeline etc. was:

We’re continuing to explore potential safety improvements. Our team is working on next steps and will provide updates as plans progress.

We’re trying again to see if they can get a little more specific.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Crash-plagued West Seattle Bridge curve not due for work any time soon"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.