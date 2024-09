10:00 AM: SFD is sending a “rescue extrication” response to a 2-vehicle crash reported at Highland Park Way/West Marginal. Updates to come.

10:03 AM: SFD has rescued one person from a car on its side.

10:13 AM: We are in the area. The HP Way hill is blocked at the bottom if you are headed downhill – you have to turn around at Pioneer Industries.

10:19 AM: SFD is leaving.