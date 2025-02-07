FOLLOWUP: Here’s what SDOT plans to do about seemingly crash-prone stretch toward southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

(Reader photo from November 1, 2024, crash)

After another round of crashes in early January near the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge – by the welcome sign, sculptures, and pullout – we asked SDOT what they were doing to evaluate the site and potentially take action. Comment discussion has centered on whether a pavement change is a factor, and/or whether speed is the major problem, and/or possibly certain vehicle types. SDOT’s first reply was that they were looking into it. We followed up again, and this afternoon received this update:

Our pavement engineers and Vision Zero team met recently to discuss this issue. This year we plan to add safety enhancements to encourage drivers to approach the curve at a safer speed. We are currently considering various treatments such as warning signs, raised pavement markings, and/or reflective markings. If the pattern continues after those safety enhancements have been made, we are looking into the feasibility of two possible methods to increase the traction of the pavement in this area either by grinding down the top layer of pavement or adding a high-friction surface treatment. We’re considering the pros and cons of each option to determine if either one makes sense in this area. Either option would need to be scheduled at some point a little further out in the future after considering resources, crew availability, weather, and traffic impacts for drivers.

We don’t have stats on how many crashes have happened along that stretch – even our archives show crashes that aren’t reflected on the SDOT collision-info map.