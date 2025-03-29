COUNTDOWN: Six weeks until 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day; registration starts Tuesday

Six weeks from today – on Saturday, May 10 – most sellers and buyers will be recovering from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – marking its 20th anniversary this year, since the first one was in 2005! We at WSB didn’t launch it but we’ve been coordinating it since 2008. It’s one big day with hundreds of sales all around the peninsula, shown on a map/list that we make available one week before sale day. First step to get on the map/list is to register, starting this Tuesday, April 1; we’ll announce it here when the form is open and ready to go. Official sale hours on May 10 are 9 am-3 pm, but some start early and some start late – if you plan extra hours (or even day/s), include that in your up-to-25-words listing when you register! We’re excited about another big day of person-to-person recycling, so set your calendar.