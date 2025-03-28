Coping with cuts: Four notes

Four notes this afternoon as cuts in D.C. reverberate here in “the other Washington”:

CARE-A-VAN SUSPENDED: The state Health Department’s Care-a-Van mobile health service was part of the resource fair at Westwood Village last Saturday. That was one of its last stops before the state learned the feds have defunded it, tweeting this morning:

We received notice from the CDC that our funding for Care-A-Van has been terminated, effective March 24, 2025. As a result of this unexpected decision, we must immediately suspend Care-A-Van operations. Thank you to all of our requesters and community partners for your support.

SENIORS PLAN PROTEST: As noted in our West Seattle Event Calendar, we received an announcement that residents at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) plan a protest outside their building at 3 pm Saturday. The announcement says they’ll be protesting cuts to programs as pursued by the federal DOGE operation.

PREPARING FOR APRIL 5 PARTICIPATION: West Seattle Indivisible is leading two sign-making events this Sunday in advance of the April 5 “Hands Off” rally at Seattle Center, protesting cuts to programs/services – one at 11 am Sunday in High Point, one at 3 pm in Admiral. (They want to be sure you know the venues have limited space.)

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The City Council’s new Federal Administration and Policy Changes Committee, set up to help councilmembers stay informed on D.C. changes affecting Seattle, will have its second meeting Thursday (April 3) at 2 pm, focusing on housing issues. (This is a “select committee,” so all councilmembers are on it.) Citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck sent this announcement today with details.