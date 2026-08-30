WEEK AHEAD: First West Seattle celebration of new ‘Mass for the Care of Creation’ on Tuesday

(NASA image of Earth)

Tuesday is the World Day of Prayer for Creation, and to mark the occasion, Pope Leo‘s new “Mass for the Care of Creation” to be celebrated in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

The West Seattle Catholic Community will celebrate a new Mass setting, written by Pope Leo to celebrate all of God’s creation, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for Creation and the first day of the Season of Creation.

The “Mass For the Care of Creation” was written in Latin and introduced in 2025. The English translation was approved by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Aug. 4.

The first celebration of the Mass in West Seattle will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7000 35th Ave. SW. Fr. Marc Powell, parochial vicar for the West Seattle Catholic Community, will preside. All are invited to join in the celebration.

Sept. 1 was proclaimed as the World Day of Prayer for Creation by the Orthodox Church in 1989 and has been adopted by many denominations worldwide. The World Council of Churches was instrumental in extending the full Season of Creation to Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a great champion of all creation.