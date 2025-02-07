WSHS Lunar New Year, comedy competition, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Snowy Olympics, and sightseeing crows, photographed this morning by James Bratsanos)

Notes for today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR IMMIGRANT SUPPORT: As previewed here, with seven West Seattle/White Center venues participating at last check (participation details and times vary by venue, so ask when you get there).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am free drop-in indoor play at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd): “Stay ‘N’ Play is our Friday morning open gym for infants and preschool kids. We open up our lower level with games, toys, a bouncy house and more for kids to run and play.”

BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: Visit the Washington State Black Legacy Institute‘s first major exhibit, 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, for little ones up to 2 years old, and their parents/caregivers. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SCHOOL OF ROCK ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: As previewed here, the School of Rock-West Seattle is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 6 pm open house (4701 41st SW) followed by a free show at Easy Street Records at 7 pm (4559 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Queen of The Pacific Northwest Bearded Empire, 6 pm, tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WSHS LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: You’re invited to the second annual student-led celebration at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), presented by the AAPI Club and Chinese Program, 7 pm. Performances in the theater, followed by food, drink, and more in the Commons. All welcome!

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Frankie McCabe performs, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘COVENANT’: Second night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm, tickets here.

COMEDY COMPETITION: Washington’s Funniest Mammal, round 1, presented by Cozy Comedy at 8 pm tonight, Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), first of two consecutive nights – tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Dilla Day tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Power Skeleton, T.R.O.U.T, Undular Bore, Barnacle.

