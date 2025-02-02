WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow showers

9:41 AM: Serious snow shower right now in Upper Fauntleroy. That’s what the forecast is suggesting for our area today – still no official weather alert for Seattle, though, and no major accumulation is expected, but this one is heavy enough that the dusting is already sticking on the ground.

And on the roads, at least in the higher areas!

9:56 AM: And elsewhere. Sam from Sylvan Way says drivers are already getting stuck on the hill east of The Home Depot (she sent the photo above). … And moments later, the snow stopped, for now.