WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow showers

February 2, 2025 9:41 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

9:41 AM: Serious snow shower right now in Upper Fauntleroy. That’s what the forecast is suggesting for our area today – still no official weather alert for Seattle, though, and no major accumulation is expected, but this one is heavy enough that the dusting is already sticking on the ground.

And on the roads, at least in the higher areas!

9:56 AM: And elsewhere. Sam from Sylvan Way says drivers are already getting stuck on the hill east of The Home Depot (she sent the photo above). … And moments later, the snow stopped, for now.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow showers"

  • drM February 2, 2025 (9:51 am)
    “No official alert….”Are we sure that office is still open and functioning?  Serious question.

    • WSB February 2, 2025 (9:55 am)
      Yes. They are issuing alerts for other parts of the area, as well as other reports (forecast discussions, etc.) …..

