WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; package taken; dumped clothes bag

Three reader reports:

STOLEN RED CR-V: Sent by Kerry:

My car was stolen last night between midnight and 7 am from the alley off California SW and SW Findlay to the west. Red Honda CR-V with back quarter panel on passenger side dented and held up with a zip tie. License plate AOZ7418

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it. Meantime, call 911 if you find it.

PACKAGE TAKEN: Sent by Peter – the image is a screengrab from video of his package being taken:

Want to give a heads-up on a package thief north of Holy Rosary, by 42nd and Dakota. 5:03 pm Wednesday.

The temporary report number on this case is T00024941.

DUMPED, POSSIBLY STOLEN: John discovered this while out for a walk in Sunrise Heights:

… I came across an item which I think is likely stolen and dumped on a parking strip. It’s a black clothes carrier that was folded over; when I unfolded it and looked inside there were two tiers of clothes inside.

Possibly yours? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll connect you.