Weather forecast canceled tonight’s online Design Review Board meeting. Here’s why

(Rendering by Studio 19 Architects)

As noted in a comment on today’s event list, the 5 pm Southwest Design Review Board meeting for the 86-apartment project at 3010 SW Avalon Way has been canceled. This was scheduled to be an all-online meeting, so we asked the Department of Construction and Inspections why it was called off. Spokesperson Wendy Shark responded:

While the Design Review Board meetings are held virtually, and public comment can be submitted virtually, there is an in-person component to these meetings held in [Seattle Municipal Tower] as well. This way if someone doesn’t have access to reliable internet, they always have the option to attend a viewing room in-person, facilitated by SDCI staff. It’s a way to make sure everyone who would like to participate in these meetings can.

Because of the predicted ice tonight, the decision was made to cancel the in-person component of the meeting. Rather than hold a meeting without the in-person option, the team decided to reschedule to a time when everything would be available to residents.

Once we have a rescheduled time, it will go up on our calendar.