TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning – it’s Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

We’re still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am. Otherwise, the forecast is for more showers, snow and otherwise, high in the upper 30s, low tonight in the 20s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:31 am and 5:16 pm.

SCHOOL NOTES

No changes announced for Seattle Public Schools, but as noted last night, some other schools have late starts – see the list here. (Others? Please text or call us, 206-293-6302.)

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule. If we do see serious snow, check metrowinter.com!

Water Taxi – On a regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – M/V Suquamish is currently with M/V Cathlamet on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!