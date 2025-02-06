‘Snow whales’ back in Elliott Bay

If you have time for whale-watching this morning, a group of orcas has been around the area and Kersti Muul says they’re still in Elliott Bay right now, near the Seattle Aquarium. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
06 Thursday
They were indeed northbound out of Elliot bay right about 9:50. My friend got a grainy pic from downtown looking at Alki. Still pretty cool!
