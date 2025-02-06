West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

36℉

‘Snow whales’ back in Elliott Bay

February 6, 2025 9:48 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

If you have time for whale-watching this morning, a group of orcas has been around the area and Kersti Muul says they’re still in Elliott Bay right now, near the Seattle Aquarium. Let us know if you see them!

  • P Dub February 6, 2025 (10:15 am)
    They were indeed northbound out of Elliot bay right about 9:50. My friend got a grainy pic from downtown looking at Alki. Still pretty cool!

