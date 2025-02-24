ROAD WORK: Here’s what’s going on with the Admiral Way Bridge

For the third time in four days, the Admiral Way Bridge lane alignment has changed; as shown in our photo above, by dusk, one eastbound lane was closed, while the other one and both westbound lanes were open. Before that, all lanes were open during the weekend. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson explained, “Admiral Way SW was briefly reopened this week as our crews are preparing for an upcoming shift from working in the center lanes to working in the northern lanes.” He says it’ll continue to change at times in the next few months, while the seismic-strengthening project remains projected to be completed this summer.