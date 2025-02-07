PHOTOS: West Seattle High School’s student-organized Lunar New Year party

Photos by Dave Gershgorn for West Seattle Blog

(Musicians Fin McGinty, Loch Liddell, Ana Geraghty play while dancers including Abu Abdrahman, Xen Grey, Theo Mohundro perform)

This was the second Lunar New Year that West Seattle High School‘s AAPI Club and Chinese Program invited the community to a big party. Tonight’s celebration started with performances in the WSHS Theater:

(Ribbon dancer Indigo Ewing, with musicians Jettson Stone on Gu Zheng, left, and Henry Oprincsky on Pi Pa)

(Martial-arts demonstration by Ambrose Pho-Tung from Evergreen Tang Soo Do)

Then it was on to the Commons for food and drink:

Games too:

And a picture-perfect photo booth:

This was the second of our area’s three big Lunar New Year events to which community members were invited – the third one is tomorrow at the Seattle Chinese Garden.