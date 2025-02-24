Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

As we’ve been reporting, a wind alert is up, until 10 am Tuesday. But while we wait to see what happens with the weather, here’s what’s on the schedule for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART EXHIBIT: 11 am-6 pm, visitors welcome at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW) in The Admiral District.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

ART SALON: A “safe place for creative people to gather,” 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), bring your own project/supplies.

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places to play tonight! … Every-other-week music quiz at Easy Street Records, 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: It’s back, every Monday. Doors open at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights, jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday night, sing your heart out during karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

