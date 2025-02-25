HAPPENING NOW: Online auction and dine-out fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe School

Before the Our Lady of Guadalupe School (WSB sponsor) fundraising event this weekend, two things happening right now are open to everyone: First, now through Friday, you can bid in the school’s online auction, with items donated by local businesses and other supporters – gift cards, tickets, more. Second, both today and tomorrow (Wednesday, February 26), The Westy (7908 35th SW) is hosting a dine-out fundraiser for the school – use the code OLG and mention you’re supporting the school, and they’ll donate 15 percent of the proceeds. Though The Westy is a 21+ establishment for dining and drinking, you can get take-out for the whole family, and that can count toward the fundraiser too.