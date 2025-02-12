GRATITUDE: Warm clothing/food drive wraps up at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency

This icy-cold weather makes it all the more important that generous people in our area have donated lots of warm clothes this winter to people who need them. That includes all the donors for the Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) drive, which started during the holidays and ran all the way through January. They’ve just sent this report with words of gratitude:

(Team member Ty Hurst and volunteer Rodger Tanner) The West Seattle Food Bank annual clothing drive has once again been a big success! This year’s donations from generous friends and neighbors allow the West Seattle Food Bank to assist local citizens at a critical time of year. The clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Agency happens every year in December and January. This year we also included food donations.– THANKS, FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS. And thanks to volunteers like lifelong West Seattle resident Rodger Tanner, who not only volunteers with the clothing drive every year but also assists the Helpline with facilities, maintenance and equipment, and thanks to West Seattle Recycling for providing the donation barrels. Watch for the clothing drive at the end of this year – December and January are hard cold months for many.

If you still have. items to donate, two other drives are under way – we’ll have a reminder about those soon, likely later today.