Didn’t get your recycling picked up this week?

Seattle Public Utilities is still catching up from weather-affected collections missed last week, and has just acknowledged the missed-recycling situation, which some WSB commenters brought up:

Recycling may have been missed for Wednesday customers this week. Please report it as a missed collection by calling it in to customer service line as we are aware online reporting is having issues. As a reminder to all, if your collections were missed, please report it!

You can do that online here.