West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

37℉

Didn’t get your recycling picked up this week?

February 13, 2025 1:03 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Seattle Public Utilities is still catching up from weather-affected collections missed last week, and has just acknowledged the missed-recycling situation, which some WSB commenters brought up:

Recycling may have been missed for Wednesday customers this week.

Please report it as a missed collection by calling it in to customer service line as we are aware online reporting is having issues.

As a reminder to all, if your collections were missed, please report it!

You can do that online here.

Share This

3 Replies to "Didn't get your recycling picked up this week?"

  • John February 13, 2025 (1:53 pm)
    Reply

    They missed last week, but technically this week wasn’t a recycling pickup for my area.  Their messaging was confusing on if they were going to still pick up recycling this week or not.  So I wasn’t sure if it should be reported.           

  • AB February 13, 2025 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    The online reporting of missed pick up is stating the reporting window is past, and won’t allow, and the phone option is down now as well. 

    • WSB February 13, 2025 (2:20 pm)
      Reply

      Try the main SPU number? I’ll ask the media team too.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.