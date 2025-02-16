West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: New date set for 3010 SW Avalon Way review

February 16, 2025 12:01 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(Rendering by Studio 19 Architects)

Even though it was an online meeting, wintry weather canceled the scheduled Southwest Design Review Board meeting earlier this month for the 8-story, 86-apartment project planned for 3010 SW Avalon Way [map]; our followup explained why. Now there’s a new date: 5 pm Thursday, March 20, online. Watch this page for the viewing/commenting info when the meeting gets closer; it does have the link, though, if you want to preview the “design packet” with details on the project. Its previous SWDRB meeting was more than three years ago.

11 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: New date set for 3010 SW Avalon Way review"

  • H2OK9 February 16, 2025 (1:18 pm)
    I agree we need the housing but why such an unattractive design ?Or is it just trying to fit in with all the other new construction?UGH !

    • UGH? February 16, 2025 (5:56 pm)
      Okay H20K9,
      What would you like to see?  

      What would make this attractive to you?

       
      Is it worse than the buildings on either side?  
      Is it worse than your building?

  • Skipalapondo February 16, 2025 (7:05 pm)
    I’ll admit it’s not the most beautiful design I’ve ever seen. But, as a counterpoint, there’s an abandoned single-family home in a fenced-off lot on the other side of Avalon Way that’s been deteriorating since I moved to this part of town five years ago. In that time, hundreds of Seattle’s unhoused residents have died on our streets and in our parks. They could build an apartment complex in the shape of the president’s genitalia and it would still be beautiful to me if it means closing Seattle’s housing deficit. At this point in our multi-year homelessness emergency, it’s past time to sacrifice aesthetic concerns for functionality.

  • H2OK9 February 16, 2025 (7:11 pm)
    Have you ever seen how other cities deal with the same issue? “Is it worse?”  …..? Is ugly construction  supposed to now set the standard?LOl….silliness. We all need to expect more from such a rich  city. If you don’t that’s ok….I travel a lot  for work and family reasons.I witness other city’s efforts. Seattle can do better….

    • Jeff February 16, 2025 (7:33 pm)
      I’m seeing a lot of “they need to do better” and zero specifics in two separate posts.   Give examples.   Put up or shut up

    • Peter February 16, 2025 (10:57 pm)
      Seattle’s “design review” process literally requires everything to look the same. The only way to change this is to end the “design review” nonsense that adds expense to housing, delays housing construction, and is the ultimate reason that everything looks the same.

  • Darren February 16, 2025 (9:15 pm)
    From a developer’s standpoint this is the most cost effective design, ie cheap

    • k February 17, 2025 (7:51 am)
      Cost-effective also takes availability into account.  Most lumber comes from Canada, a country the federal government is currently trying to alienate.  Hardie panels are made countries America has not yet started picking fights with, in addition to still having a few US factories, so choosing that product for an exterior over traditional wood details gives you more predictability with your build schedule and final product than relying on materials sourced elsewhere.  

  • ryan February 17, 2025 (12:22 am)
    I for one do not think it looks bad…? anyway, build baby build, etcetera etcetera. 

  • PDiddy February 17, 2025 (6:58 am)
    Is this the site of the old dilapitated school or something off avalon that has been abandoned forever?

    • WSB February 17, 2025 (9:55 am)
      The former church? No, though that’s for sale currently.

