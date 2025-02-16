DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: New date set for 3010 SW Avalon Way review

(Rendering by Studio 19 Architects)
Even though it was an online meeting, wintry weather canceled the scheduled Southwest Design Review Board meeting earlier this month for the 8-story, 86-apartment project planned for 3010 SW Avalon Way [map]; our followup explained why. Now there’s a new date: 5 pm Thursday, March 20, online. Watch this page for the viewing/commenting info when the meeting gets closer; it does have the link, though, if you want to preview the “design packet” with details on the project. Its previous SWDRB meeting was more than three years ago.
