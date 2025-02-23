CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS wrestlers’ success at state tournament

(Photo by Oliver Hamlin)

At left, above, is Chief Sealth International High School wrestler Micah Policarpio, who took second in his division (190) at the just-completed state tournament. CSIHS reports head coach Maurice Dolberry‘s team finished 8th in the state and says they’re the highest-placing Seattle Public Schools team ever. Other top-ten finishers from Sealth are listed in their announcement as Lucy Self (3rd, 140), Xavier Nguyen (3rd, 150), Lanu Amituanai (5th, 145), Eli Policarpio (5th, 215), Alex Pando (7th, 175), and Xander Gomez (8th, 132).

P.S. You can find full brackets/results by starting here.