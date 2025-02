5:48 PM: The bright lights in the upper left of that cropped screenshot from SDOT’s West Seattle Bridge camera mark yet another crash on the westbound side of bridge today. No SFD dispatch so apparently no injuries. But one tipster says they saw, when passing going the other way, “two police vehicles, bashed-up pickup at peak of bridge,” plus the traffic backup.

5:57 PM: We haven’t heard yet whether the scene has cleared, but the live camera shows that the backup has.