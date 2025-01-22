YOUTH SPORTS: Registration deadline nears for West Seattle Little League

West Seattle Little League wants to remind players and families that the registration deadline is getting close. The league has some other info to share, too, and asked us to publish this announcement:

Thank you to the families that have already registered for the upcoming season with West Seattle Little League (WSLL). More than 520 players signed up so far! Registration will remain open until Feb 9th. Registering early helps streamline our league operations – sign up today to guarantee your spot before we max out and to avoid a fee for late registrations.

-New and returning families, join us on Monday, 1/27 for our virtual info sessions. We’re here to answer your questions about WSLL and the 2025 spring season! Find more details here. We also encourage families to visit our FAQ page.

-We are excited for another fantastic season of WSLL Girls Softball! Our dedicated coaches welcome players of all skill levels and collaborate with local organizations to offer skill-building clinics, such as the Softball Skills Clinic on Sunday, 2/9 with West Seattle High School’s softball team!

=We need parents, friends, or family that are able & willing to step up and volunteer as coaches to make this season a remarkable one! WSLL has an amazing board of directors to ensure you receive the training and support. Learn more here.

=We’re strengthening our partnerships with sponsors to benefit both WSLL and local businesses. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a sponsor, please visit our sponsors page for more info.

We look forward to seeing you on the field!