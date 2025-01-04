WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!

(Friday evening photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

A semi-placid weekend has begun, just before everything gets back to normal post-holidays – here’s the list for today/tonight from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: While weekly Tuesday meetups continue, the group will also meet monthly on first Saturdays, noon, C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), for long-distance, handwritten advocacy.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THE SEATTLE THAW: Join this friend-making group for special takeover event at Till Dawn, 5-7 pm – RSVP here. (5048 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: LiquorJacket, Chop Chop, Panic Fancy, doors 6 pm, music 7 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Jim Page, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!