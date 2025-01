Reported by Karina:

Just wanted to let you know that my car was stolen. It’s a white Hyundai Tucson. On the left side of the rear windshield there’s a Baby on Board sticker and on the left it says Jesus is King. It was stolen from Dawson Street (near) 41st Avenue. The license plate number is CRF8182. The driver’s door handle was removed so you can recognize it by that and also that the Hyundai logo in front is missing.