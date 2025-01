If you passed 37th/Morgan in the past half-hour, you might have seen that startling sight – a car up on the sidewalk, after hitting the bottom of a home’s stairway to/from the streetfront. SPD and SFD are still there; the driver is reported to be hurt, but not seriously. SFD is parked on 37th so this isn’t affecting traffic, we’re told. No info so far on the circumstances.