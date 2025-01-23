School tours and open houses, education funding lesson, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Thai-U-Up.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also a regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

ALKI ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Prospective students and families are welcome, 5 pm at Alki ES’s Schmitz Park interim site (5000 SW Spokane).

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY TOURS: Prospective students and families are invited to tour Roxhill Elementary 5:30-6:30 pm tonight. (7740 34th SW)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS OPEN HOUSE: Prospective students and families are invited to learn about Chief Sealth International HS at tonight’s 6 pm open house. (2600 SW Thistle)

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm open house/tours for prospective HPES students and families. (1012 SW Trenton)

PATHFINDER K-8 OPEN HOUSE: Also welcoming prospective students and families tonight is Pathfinder K-8, 6 pm. (1901 SW Genesee)

LEARN ABOUT SCHOOL FUNDING: As previewed here, local PTSAs are organizing a teach-in event at 6 pm in the West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW) for everybody who wants to learn about public-school funding and how to advocate for it. All welcome.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Marvelette starting at 8 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!