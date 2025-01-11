Playful way to help: Get your ticket for West Seattle’s next Rainbow Bingo event

(WSB file photo: Rainbow Bingo @ what’s now Center for Active Living)

If you’re already ready to plan next weekend, here’s a rare chance: Some tickets remain for The Center for Active Living‘s next session of Rainbow Bingo! It starts at 6 pm Friday night (January 17) and this month’s theme is “Slumber Party” – you can come dressed for the theme, or not. Rainbow Bingo raises money for the center’s programs serving local seniors; your $35 ticket includes “entry, entertainment, dauber, and one food item decided by our Chef.” Beverages, with or without alcohol, are available for purchase. You can get your ticket(s) right now by going here. The Center is in The Junction, at 4217 SW Oregon.