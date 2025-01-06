New Intergenerational Theater Project inviting student, adult participants

Student and adult participants are invited to apply for this new “intergenerational” project at Chief Sealth International High School – here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

7-10 students from Chief Sealth International High School will join 7-10 adults (some preference will

be given to seniors, and applications will be considered in the order they are received) chosen by BAYFEST for

a monthly meeting of the new BAYFEST Intergenerational Theatre Project. Fun theatre games and exercises, guided discussions, group collaborations and playwriting will lead to a final “showing” in June.

Project will be led by BAYFEST and CSIHS Drama Company Director Robert Shampain, who has more than 30 years experience leading this type of workshop-format project. Other BAYFEST teaching artists will join us for some sessions.

Over our 35 years, BAYFEST has often worked collaboratively with youth and adult performers, and we always find this kind of cross-generational partnership unbelievably rewarding for all. Now that our Chief Sealth Drama Company has been well established, we want to add this project to our roster of community offerings with the hope of making it a regular and sustainable program each year.

January – June, 2025 – Saturdays or Sundays (group will decide what works best for all). First meeting will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 10 AM – 1 PM at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium and Little Theatre, 2600 SW Thistle Street.

Interested adults and students (NO THEATER EXPERIENCE NECESSARY – JUST A DESIRE TO WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH PARTICIPANTS OF ALL AGES AND, WE HOPE, CHALLENGE YOURSELF A BIT!) can fill out a brief application:

shorturl.at/EEAXw

APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY JANUARY 11, 2025

COST: FREE. This project is being sponsored by BAYFEST Youth Theatre and our funders. We only ask that participants commit to being collaborative, having fun, and following our group-created charter.

NOTE: Because we are affiliated with Chief Sealth High School, adult applicants will also be required to complete the Seattle Public Schools “Volunteer Packet” at: bit.ly/4gTmD4f

YOU MAY SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH FRIENDS WHO MAY BE INTERESTED.

Any questions? Please contact BAYFEST at BAYFESTyouthTheatre@ gmail.com