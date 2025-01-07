Eggs-citing day in Fauntleroy for Salmon in the Schools

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

Salmon in the Schools teachers are leaping into 2025 – today was pickup day for the eggs they’ll be raising at their schools for the next few months. Above at right is Gatewood Elementary teacher John Revello, with Salmon in the Schools volunteer Phil Sweetland, picking up eggs in Fauntleroy today. Gatewood is one of 15 participating West Seattle schools this year, involving classes from preschoolers to young adults, raising more than 2,000 eggs; 500 others will be raised by a volunteer “as back-up fish to ensure that all students have fry” to release in Fauntleroy Creek this spring, explains Salmon in the Schools volunteer Judy Pickens. She adds that these are “coho eyed eggs from the state’s Soos Creek Hatchery on the Green River. The Fauntleroy Watershed Council partnered with Salmon in the Schools for today’s pickups and will assist as students come to the creek in spring to release fry –