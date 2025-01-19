West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at 31st/Thistle

January 19, 2025 9:39 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:39 AM: This didn’t generate a big emergency response, so we might have missed it if not for the texter who sent that photo. This happened in the past half-hour at 31st SW and SW Thistle. The response level indicates no serious injuries, but we’re verifying with SFD.

9:58 AM: According to incident audio, the driver walked/ran away from the scene before police got there; he was described as white, 25-30 years old, medium to heavy build, blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes. The crash also was reported to have knocked down some of the pedestrian signage at the intersection.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at 31st/Thistle"

  • Thistle Speedway January 19, 2025 (10:09 am)
    At 9:13am the driver of a 4 door Volvo wagon going westbound on SW thistle st lost control of the vehicle at 30Th Ave sw, swerved onto the N sidewalk and then over to the S sidewalk at 31st Ave sw. Car was rolled onto passenger side. A blonde 18-25 y.o male crawled out of the driver side window, attempted to flip the car back onto its wheels (yeah he really did) then like the empty headed coward he is, fled northbound up an alley on foot and left us to listen to the s+*^% music that had him all amped up to drive a car at 70mph through a residential area. Dumbass. I hope they put you in jail where you can learn at least something about decent driving music.

  • Gill & Alex January 19, 2025 (10:18 am)
    Looks more like 30th Ave. SW.

