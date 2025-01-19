UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at 31st/Thistle

9:39 AM: This didn’t generate a big emergency response, so we might have missed it if not for the texter who sent that photo. This happened in the past half-hour at 31st SW and SW Thistle. The response level indicates no serious injuries, but we’re verifying with SFD.

9:58 AM: According to incident audio, the driver walked/ran away from the scene before police got there; he was described as white, 25-30 years old, medium to heavy build, blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes. The crash also was reported to have knocked down some of the pedestrian signage at the intersection.