WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Infiniti SUV; police-community meeting reminder

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN INFINITI: Matt reports his Infiniti QX80 SUV was stolen from 16th and Barton at 3 this morning.

“It’s black and was just washed,” he adds. Plate CGU8665, police report # 24-338373. Call 911 if you find it.

POLICE-COMMUNITY MEETING REMINDER: Got concerns/questions for local police? Want to find out more about the Unified Care Team‘s work with encampments? That’s all on the agenda for the Thursday (December 5) meeting of the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council (if you show up, you’re instantly part of it), 6:30 pm at the precinct, 2300 SW Webster.