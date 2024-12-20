WEEKEND PREVIEW: Winter solstice Saturday. Celebrate at Alice’s sunset watch

(WSB photo from 2023 winter-solstice sunset watch)

Winter begins at 1:20 am Saturday – that’s the solstice moment. Fourteen hours later (starting around 3:45 pm, to be precise), astronomy educator Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park (top of the slope at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) to lead her quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch. So far the forecast suggests we’ll be between rain spells; truly heavy rain is the only thing that would cause Alice to cancel. Come learn about what “solstice” signifies, see how (if it’s visible) the setting sun lines up with the park’s solstice/equinox markers, and enjoy the relatively balmy (still 50ish) weather.