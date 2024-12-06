WEEKEND PREVIEW: Tilden School, Bridge Co-Op open houses Saturday

School-shopping? Two local independent elementaries invite you to open houses tomorrow (Saturday, December 7):

(Photo from 2023 ‘Poem in Your Pocket’ day at Tilden School)

TILDEN SCHOOL: This longtime WSB sponsor is at 4105 California SW, and the Saturday open house is 10 am-noon. Here’s what Tilden School offers:

Academic, engaging, individualized K-5 education Our integrated curriculum embraces opportunities for students to weave the many threads of their education together. Dedicated to smaller class sizes with low student-to-teacher ratio, Tilden offers a rich and rigorous program for the intellectual, artistic, social, emotional, and physical development of each student.

You can register to attend the open house by going here.

BRIDGE CO-OP ELEMENTARY: The Bridge School, also a WSB sponsor, is also welcoming visitors 10 am-noon tomorrow: “Staff and current families will be onsite to show families around and answer questions. We invite the community to come find out what makes cooperative elementary unique!” The school is at 10300 28th SW.