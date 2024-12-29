VIDEO: Second half of Hanukkah begins with Kol HaNeshamah’s park pop-up

On the fifth night of Hanukkah, the mood at Kol HaNeshamah‘s annual pop-up in Junction Plaza Park tonight was definitely festive. Rabbi Allison Flash (above, with song leader Henson) wore a light-up sweatshirt and had two modes of menorah-lighting ready – candles (which as suspected wouldn’t light in the wind) and battery-powered. Those gathered sang songs including “O Chanukah,” with lyric sheets distributed to the crowd:

And once the backup menorah was switched on, blessings were sung:

Rabbi Flash spoke of a long-ago “rabbinic controversy” over whether the eight candles should be all lit to begin the holiday, then one fewer each night, or, as it’s now done, start with one and add another each night. She suggested everyone should always “be seeking to … add light to your life.” The half-hour celebration included a favorite Hanukkah treat, too – donuts:

Kol HaNeshamah, a progressive synagogue co-housed with Alki UCC at 6115 Hinds, has been doing this since 2018.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another local congregation, the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle, plans a public celebration on Hanukkah’s final night, Wednesday (January 1), lighting its 12-foot “Grand Menorah” at the beach (4:30 pm).