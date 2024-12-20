TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Beach balconies shine brightly

Though most of the decorated homes whose Christmas lights we show are houses, multifamily buildings can go all-out too. Every year we enjoy checking out the buildings on Alki Avenue; this week, this one in the 1500 block caught our attention. Others are well-lit too, so if you’re heading out to drive, ride, or walk to see the lights, consider Alki Avenue. (We still have a few showcase nights remaining until Christmas – send your suggestion, with or without a photo, to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)