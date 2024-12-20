Remembering Fumi Grainger, 1946-2024

Family and friends are remembering Fumi Grainger, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Fumi Grainger

July 26, 1946 – November 12, 2024

Fumi Grainger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the age of 78, following a short battle with an aggressive cancer. Born Fumi Akimoto, Fumi grew up in Fukuoka, Japan. She moved to Seattle in 1969 to help a friend open the Japanese antique shop Mariko Tada, once located in downtown Seattle.

What began as a short adventure abroad turned into a lifetime when, one evening on a sailboat, she met Michael Grainger. They married in 1971 and made their home in West Seattle, first in Fauntleroy and later in Arbor Heights. As her children grew up, Fumi re-entered the workforce. Sensibile, honest, and detail-oriented, her career grew from part-time translator to a fulfilling role as office manager for a Japanese hardwood export company.

In retirement, Fumi traveled the world, enjoying many Holland America cruises with Michael. She embraced the joy of being a grandmother, attended local exercise classes at the YMCA, and volunteered at the Discovery Shop in the Junction. Fumi had a keen eye for fine china, chic clothing, and, of course, a good bargain. She will be fondly remembered for her grace, her kind heart, and her culinary talents, especially her famous gyoza.

Fumi is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael; her children, Kirsty (Cam) and Simon (Silke); and her grandchildren, Aveline, Helena, Paxton, and Tahlia. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.