10:25 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a full “fire in building” response to the 9400 block of 18th SW, to investigate a possible fire. The initial dispatch described a “house filled with smoke.” Updates to come.

10:29 AM: First unit on scene is seeing “smoke in the area” and “acidic light haze in the basement,” and looking for the source.

10:33 AM: Firefighters say it’s a dryer fire and will be reducing the response.