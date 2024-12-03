CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: McDonald’s robbery suspect still jailed in ID theft case

Following up on the man arrested for allegedly robbing the Westwood Village McDonald’s last week – he isn’t charged in that case yet, but he’s being held on another case in which he is charged (that’s the warrant we mentioned the night of the arrest). He’s 36-year-old Cody L. Bowlin, charged back in October 2023 with three counts of ID theft linked to a stolen purse and attempts to use stolen cards at businesses in Burien. The case has a lengthy trail – he didn’t show up for his initial arraignment in late October of last year, so a warrant was issued. He was finally back in custody in January, but released to an alternative program after two weeks, with orders to report withn 24 hours. He never showed. Another warrant was issued in May; he wound up in custody in June and was sent to treatment in Spokane. He was released to another alternative program in July, and never showed up for that, so another warrant was issued in August. That’s what he was arrested on last week, besides the alleged robbery (after which, police say, they recovered the screwdriver he allegedly used as a weapon, plus the stolen cash box and “a plethora of burglary tools”). His current bail for the ID theft case is set at $15,000. Court records show no previous felony cases against him in King County.